Kavin Raj seems to be escaping from elimination by a whisker in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in its 12th week, as per a poll conducted by The International Business Times. The actor has apparently garnered sympathy after his friend, who had entered the house as a guest in the episode aired on Friday, 13 September, slapped him.

As a result, it is not Kavin, but Vanitha Vijayakumar is being eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 this week, says the poll which asked the people to vote for the candidate who should be out of the show in the 12th week.

In the polls, which had the participation of thousands of our readers, Vanitha got the maximum percent of votes (27.67). Kavin ended at the second place by getting 27.47 percent of votes.

Kavin has been in the receiving end from the large section of the Bigg Boss Tamil audience for being a lover boy in the house. His proximity with Losliya is the main reason why he is being hated by the viewers. Even her parents, who entered the house as guest, had the same feelings, while her friend slapped him for letting down his well-wishers' down through his conduct in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

Interestingly, Tharshan, who is considered as the hot favourite to win the title, is at the third place by garnering 16.44 percent of votes, while Sandy has got 14.88 percent of votes. Sherin got the least number of votes for elimination (13.54 %) from our readers. It means she is safe this week.

Why Vanitha Vijayakumar?

After getting eliminated from the show in the second week itself, Vanitha Vijayakumar got wild-card entry to the show. Her loud mouth and the way she constantly engages in verbal duels have earned the wrath of the viewers. So, her eviction would not come as a surprise to the fans.

However, there are times when the poll results have gone wrong and surprising outcomes have emerged on Bigg Boss Tamil show. It is because the channel asks the audience to 'save' their favourite contestants (and doesn't ask whom they want to eliminate) and give 50 votes per day which the audience can cast for one person or divide among their favourite contestants.