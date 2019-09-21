Kavin's journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is likely to end this weekend if we go by the result of the latest poll. Apart from him, Losliya, Sherin and Cheran are also in the danger zone in the 13 week of Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

The International Business Times (India) conducted a poll to understand the viewers' pulse over this week's elimination. The website asked its readers to vote for the contestant who should be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 this week and Kavin has got the maximum number of votes.

If it turns of to be true, he is not going to be part of the grand finale which will be held next weekend. Kavin has secured 29 percent of votes. He is followed by his close friend Losliya, who has garnered 25.12 percent of votes. Whereas Sherin has got 25 percent of votes with Cheran earning 20 percent of votes.

Although Kavin has got highest number of votes, the voting pattern clearly indicate that there is a tight battle among the four and there might be a surprise in the store. Usually, when there is not much difference in the voting percentage, the poll result is expected go wrong.

Going by the trends online, Kavin and Losliya's proximity in the show has not gone well with the audience apart from their fans. They, together, have equal number of fans and haters. Coming to Cheran, he has already been eliminated once and brought to the game through secret room.

Whereas Sherin, although failed to impress the audience in the first couple of weeks, has done well to justify her place in the house in the recent weeks.