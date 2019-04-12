Hemantha Rao, who had delivered a hit movie in the form of Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, is back with his second movie Kavaludaari. The film stars veteran actor Ananth Nag and Rishi of Operation Alamelamma fame. The interesting part of the film is it marks the debut of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar as the producer.

The movie has Roshini Prakash playing the female lead with Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganathan, and a host of other artists in the supporting roles. Kavaludaari has Charan Raj's music and a few songs that include Ede Dina have stuck the chord with the listeners. The movie has Advaitha Gurumurthy's cinematography and Jagadeesh N's editing.

Story:

Rishi plays the role of a traffic cop named Shyam who gets curious about investigating a murder mystery occured decades ago. He is supported by ex-cop Muttanna (Ananth Nag). Achyuth plays the role of a journalist in the film.

The challenges on their path to solve the mystery and how they findout the person behind it under political pressure form the crux of the story.

Janardhan Chikkanna: #Kavaludaari terrific first half! I only hope that they cut down the interval and movie starts soon

Shashiprasad S M: #Kavaludaari #interval Another #whodunit but set in the #emergency period

Diganth Samarth: #Kavaludaari 1st half : Whatt an amazing/ intriguing thriller/mystery it is turning out to be..

Truly dint expect so many thrills/chills from the movie.. Can't wait for the interval to get over..

Team this is for you..

And how good is this @Rishi_vorginal in this already.. You are a

#Kavaludaari

#Kavaludaari 1st half : Whatt an amazing/ intriguing thriller/mystery it is turning out to be..

Truly dint expect so many thrills/chills from the movie.. Can't wait for the interval to get over..

Team this is for you..

cineloka.co.in: #Kavaludaari Interval.

Intriguing Investigation. Superb writing by Director Hemanth.

Technically Brilliant

@Rishi_vorginal steals the show in the first half.