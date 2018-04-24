The trailer of the much-awaited series Kaushiki is out and it surely is gripping. What can go wrong between Kaushiki and her group of close friends if each one of them possess a dark side too? Well, nothing can be said until we take a sneak peek into their lives. The series chronicles the story of 5 friends and the complexities in their friendships, which are based on shocking wrong doings.

Sayani Gupta who plays the role of the protagonist, says, "The script of Kaushiki really excited me as it gave me a chance to innovate with the set of roles I like to essay. The series has a great ensemble and it was great fun shooting with all of them. The trailer is out and I am really looking forward to its launch. Hope people enjoy watching me in as Kaushiki as much as I enjoyed enacting it."

On touch base with Omkar Kapoor, he says, "Kaushiki is exceptionally amazing script and Ankush's character was a great role to play as hes got hidden secrets like the others as well... Right from the direction to the selection of actors, everything was just apt. I am sure the viewers will be in for a treat with Kaushiki, as it promises to engage the masses with its spellbinding twisted storyline."

Namit Das who plays an interesting role in the series, says "Some stories are so impeccable that you just can't say a No, and Kaushiki was one of them. Without reading the script, I happily said a Yes because the gist of the story itself was so riveting. I have enjoyed every moment of shoot schedule for this series and I hope the audience love our performance in it as well."

MTV Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha will be adding a layer of mystery and excitement by portraying the role of a tough cop on the show. This is the first time that the popular VJ-turned-actor and Margarita with a Straw actress will be sharing the screen together in a show.

Watch the trailer here:

The series, which is expected to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats, will unfold on April 27, 2018 on Viu.