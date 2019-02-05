Singers Asees Kaur, Deedar Kaur and Prabhjee Kaur have come together for the first time with a special wedding song which has been released on Zee Music.

The track, which is a mash-up of popular wedding tracks like Madhaniya, Chidiya Da Chamba, Laung Gawacha and Mehendi, has been sung by Asees Kaur and Deedar Kaur, and the music video has been directed by Prabhjee Kaur, who recently sang 'Stupid Saiyaan' from Why Cheat India.

"We were planning this for sometime now and its a project we are very passionate about. The track is very energetic and peppy and I hope the listeners enjoy it. It was Deedar's idea to come up with a collaboration. She is the mastermind behind it and we just loved the idea and came on board," said Asees Kaur, who is known for belting out chartbusters like Chogada, Tere Bin, Ankh Lad Jaave, Bolna and others.

Prabhjee Kaur, who directed the track says she had a great time working with her sisters. "I have directed music videos before but working with family is fun and exciting. This is first of many tracks people will hear from the Kaur sisters." she said.