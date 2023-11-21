Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain often grab headlines for their constant fights and arguments inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. With each passing day, the BB 17 fans are getting to see friends becoming foes and new relationships blooming.

Mannara and Munawar's closeness and Samarth and Isha's intimate scene, Neil Bhatt and Vicky's friendships often leave the viewers wanting to know more.

Ankita talks about undergoing pregnancy test

Last week, Ankita and Vicky grabbed the attention of housemates and viewers, when Ankita took a pregnancy test. After which came, Weekend Ka Vaar and before that, Vicky was shifted to dimaag room.

Ankita's emotions went haywire and now once again Ankita remembered SSR her former boyfriend and got emotional.

#AnkitaLokhande talks abt SSR, what a great man he was, his funeral, how it’s difficult talking abt him in past tense n breaks down remembering him n her dad ❤️#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/MWUshVXPG0 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 20, 2023

Ankita was in tears while talking about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on Bigg Boss 17. During a conversation with Munawar Faruqui, Ankita revealed why she decided to not attend the late actor's funeral despite Vicky Jain encouraging her to.

Ankita interrupted Munawar to stop reciting lines from a shayari on heartbroken people. She told him, "Mat bol yeh saari cheezein, woh hit karti hain buri tareeke se (Don't say all these things, they hit me badly). But I like what you said."

message from #AnkitaLokhande mother for Anki n Vicky. she also got to meet her dog ❤️#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/FskNEkSOfQ — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) November 12, 2023

With teary eyes she started singing Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega from Sushant's film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Munawar and Ankita talk about the late actor SSR

Munawar says he attended a special screening of MS Dhoni at Yash Raj Studios, where he met Sushant for the first and last time

Ankita said, "Bohot acha insaan tha woh. He was a good man. Main aise bolti hu na kabhi, tha, mujhe itna ajeeb lagta hai. Matlab abhi toh theek hai normal ho gaya hai, pehle bahut ajeeb lagta tha. Vicky ka bhi dost tha na Sushant toh ab woh nahi raha is duniya mein, that is the worst feeling (Whenever I use the word 'was' for him, I feel so strange. I mean, now it's okay, it's normal, but it wasn't earlier. Sushant was Vicky's friend also and when I realised that he was no more, that is the worst feeling)."

She added, "Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Main jaa hi nahi paayi. Mujhe laga main nahi dekh sakti yeh. Vicky ne bola ki tu ja kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hun. (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn't go. I thought I wouldn't be able to see that. Vicky asked me to go, but I couldn't muster up that courage)."

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita dated Sushant for years before parting ways. She met Sushant on the sets of her first show Pavitra Rishta. She is now married to Vicky Jain. Both Ankita and Vicky are currently appearing in Bigg Boss 17.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.