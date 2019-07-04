Katy Perry turned up the heat as she soaked up the Hawaiian sun. The singer posed in a sizzling red swimsuit for a sultry new music video shoot.

Reportedly the 34-year-old singer donned a bright red swimsuit with large white flowers on her hips as she pranced along the shoreline. Katy looked like she couldn't stop smiling as she posed among the waves and frolicked on the shore. She showed off shoulder length blonde hair. Katy seemed to be having fun on the shoot. She accessorized her swimsuit with white Plumeria flowers and bamboo earrings.

Maybe Katy was all smiles and radiant in the sun because she recently got engaged. The "I Kissed A Girl" hitmaker is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. The couple are reportedly set to tie the knot later this year as a source told People magazine that 'they are using a planner to finalize all the wedding details.' Katy Perry must be excited. The beauty glowed as she struck poses in the water and the sand.

'Katy seems in charge, but Orlando is involved with the planning, too,' the insider added. 'They don't seem stressed about it though. It will be a fun celebration with family and friends.'

It is known that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been dating on and off since January 2016 after first meeting at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Katy was previously married to Russell Brand for nearly two years and Bloom shares son Flynn, eight, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. We wish her well. You can check out the pics here: