Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are all set to get married and have planned to book Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando as their wedding destination. Lionel Richie will be providing music for the occasion.

The pop star and the actor got engaged last month after dating on and off for the past few years. "I'm sure it will be fabulous. I'm bridesmaid," designer Markus Molinari said. He further added about what Bloom will wear, "something to outshine her."

Several sources have confirmed that the couple would get married in a theme park. They also claim that Katy Perry is searching for the perfect venue and that she is looking over the creative side of the marriage. "Money is no object when it comes to bringing the bride's fantasies to life. She wants to exchange vows at Cinderella's Castle at Disney World in Florida," the sources added.

And as far as music by Lionel Richie is concerned, Katy has expressed her desire to bring her co-judge from American Idol to sing at her wedding. "You can sing at our wedding. For free!" she had said in an interview to promote the singing show.

To which Lionel happily accepted her proposal, he said, "By the way, I don't mind that. I am so into our little marriage here, that I've gotta tell you I just feel like we're part of the family."

Katy had previously confessed how she was taken by surprise when Orlando Bloom popped the question to her. Recently, on Jimmy Kimmel's show, the 'Firework' singer revealed how Orlando Bloom had elaborately planned to propose her.

"It was Valentine's Day. We went to dinner and I thought we were going to see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter," Katy started. And apparently, the ring that Orlando proposed with was in a box, which was too big for his coat pocket and along with the box, Orlando also had a note with him where he had penned down everything that he would say to her while proposing to her.

But the plan to impress Katy was taken aback when Orlando struggled to get the box out of his pocket. "He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket and he rips his coat pocket and then his elbow goes into the champagne!" Katy exclaims.

Katy and Orlando began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes bash. They split briefly in March 2017 before deciding to get back together after a few months.