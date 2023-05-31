Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are busy promoting their upcoming film – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. When the film's director, Laxman Utekar was asked about not pairing Katrina opposite Vicky in the film, he had a very valid point.

The director first said that Katrina wouldn't be able to understand what he says. He also added that Katrina's aura can never make her look like a middle-class daughter-in-law.

Why not Katrina

"Meri language Katrina ko samajh aayegi tabhi kar paunga. Aapko lagta hai Katrina kabhi small town ki heroine lagegi (I can do only if Katrina understands my language. Do you think Katrina will look like a small town heroine)?" he told Peeping Moon. The director further opened up about not casting Katrina Kaif opposite Vicky Kaushal in the film.

"I wouldn't get them onboard this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai. Agar future mein aisa kuch banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi (The aura and personality Katrina has I personally didn't feel she can look like a middle-class joint family daughter-in-law. If there is anything in the future that will suit them then why not)," he said.

Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to release on June 2.