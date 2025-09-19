It seems that 2025 is the year of Bollywood babies. A month back, Parineeti took to social media and announced that she is expecting her first child, posting a sweet note with husband Raghav Chadha. Arbaaz Khan's second wife, Sshura, is also expecting. And now, the latest couple who are about to embrace parenthood are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Although the couple haven't officially shared anything on social media, speculation about Katrina's pregnancy has gone viral ever since she was papped in an oversized shirt while on a boat. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a "baby bump" and soon jumped to the conclusion that Katrina is expecting her first child.

While the couple hasn't dismissed the ongoing chatter and rumours, Vicky Kaushal's solo appearance at the premiere of Netflix's The Ba**ds of Bollywood without Katrina Kaif has raised eyebrows. Paps and netizens quizzed about Katrina's absence, but Vicky simply smiled and walked away.

Ranbir Kapoor hangs out with Vicky Kaushal in Katrina Kaif's absence



Several photos and videos of Vicky and Ranbir Kapoor bonding while watching the premiere of Ba**ds of Bollywood have gone viral. A clip shared on SRK's fan page shows Vicky and Ranbir hugging and engrossed in a candid chat. SRK too greeted both Vicky and Ranbir warmly.

For the event, Vicky opted for a crisp black suit. During the photo ops, paps asked, "Where is Katrina bhabhi?" To this, Vicky smiled and didn't respond. The video went viral, and since then netizens have affirmed that Katrina is pregnant and hence keeping a low profile.

Meanwhile, Netflix India shared a slew of photos from the premiere night.

