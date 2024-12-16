Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, known for her family-oriented and spiritual side, is often seen visiting religious shrines with her loved ones. On Monday, a video of Katrina visiting the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi alongside her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, went viral.

Several photos and videos of the duo offering prayers at the temple were shared by the official Instagram handle of the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi. Katrina was also felicitated by the trust authorities, and pictures of the moment were posted on their official handle.

Who Wore What?

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a simple ivory kurta, paired with a matching dupatta and flared palazzo pants. She kept her head covered with the dupatta while offering prayers. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's mother, Veena Kaushal, opted for a simple plum-coloured salwar suit.

Here is the video:

Netizens react

As soon as pictures and videos of Katrina and Veena from the Sai Baba temple surfaced online, netizens flooded social media with comments. Some speculated that Katrina might be pregnant or planning to announce her pregnancy soon.

Another video showed Katrina returning to Mumbai with her mother-in-law. In the video, Katrina was seen kissing Veena on the forehead, showcasing their warm bond.

Fans compared the relationship between Katrina and Veena to the much-discussed saas-bahu dynamics of other Bollywood families. While some drew parallels with Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's relationship, others pointed out the contrast between Katrina-Veena's bond and the lack of connection between Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

Work Front Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Bloom, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, and Padma Lakshmi. She rose to fame with hits like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Ek Tha Tiger, and Namastey London.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Earlier in 2023, she starred opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3.