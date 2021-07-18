Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be in a relationship for quite some time now, however, neither of them confirmed the status of their relationship in public. Though reports stated that the couple is keen on making it official, Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal is not too happy about this relationship.

On July 16, Katrina Kaif celebrated her 38th birthday and her fans and followers wished her and prayed for her long life. Wishing the actress on her birthday, Ashley Rebello, who is a costume designer and stylist of Salman Khan, shared an old picture on social media and wrote: "Happy Birthday @Katrinakaif, may this be reality soon".

The picture showed Katrina dressed in a white wedding gown at the sets of the film 'Bharat'. However, now the image has raised a storm giving rise to several speculations about the actress's possible marriage with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal.

Though the rumoured couple has never accepted to their relationship, the duo has often been spotted together in the city. Even on Saturday (July 17), the 'Uri' star was papped leaving Katrina's house late in the evening.

Last month, Harshvardhan Kapoor had confirmed that the two are dating, In a Zoom chat show, when Sonam Kapoor's brother was asked if there is any industry relationship rumour that he feels is true. Replying to it, Kapoor said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true." He further asked if he would be in trouble for divulging the details. Now, the revelation has started showing its effect.

Soon after this reports stated that Katrina Kaif was extremely upset with Harshvardhan Kapoor for making unnecessary comments about her personal life. A close friend of the actress told Spotboye, "He (Harshvardhan Kapoor) had no business discussing her love life on a chat show. She barely knows him. And even if she did know him well, he should have asked her before going public with her personal life."

The close friend further revealed that Katrina is quite cautious about her current relationship. "She has been badly hurt in her earlier relationship (with Ranbir Kapoor). She wants to keep this (her current relationship) as quiet as possible." Earlier, there were reports that Katrina Kaif is not comfortable with Vicky Kaushal indulging in any steamy scenes.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty film 'Sooryavanshi', 'Phone Bhoot' and an untitled one with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. While, Vicky Kaushal is busy with his upcoming projects, including 'Sardar Udham Singh', 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' and 'Takht'.