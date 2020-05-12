This lockdown, all of us must have acquired some new skill no matter how minuscule. It seems to be the same for Bollywood celebrities who've turned innovative in trying to keep us and themselves entertained.

Katrina Kaif shared her learnings on Instagram, and she showed off her recently acquired cleanliness expertise especially when it comes to equipment. We also may be able to gain a few pointers on how to get the most out of our cleaning appointment.

Katrina Kaif shows off her cleaning expertise

This lockdown has taught us a lot albeit being a difficult time to get through for the most of us. Bollywood has been keeping busy through the lockdown. Whether it's by interacting with fans, sharing their workout videos, cooking up sumptuous meals that make us wonder where they're getting their fancy ingredients from when grocery stores were only selling essentials or showing that they can do house chores too.

Katrina Kaif too has been on the top of her cleaning game, she put out videos early on during the lockdown of sweeping, washing her dishes and the like. Now, after some time has passed, she posted about different brooms and which surfaces they're good for. In her Instagram story, she wrote, "Lessons of the day." And in her next story, she exclaimed on her discovery of the spinning mop-top.

Not everybody finds cleaning exciting, but there's a lot more to it than just picking up a broom. Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif may have just made some discoveries, she should know she's ahead of the average at this point.