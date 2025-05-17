Katrina Kaif shares candid photo with husband Vicky Kaushal on his birthday; Netizens point out 'Swollen Lips'

Bollywood's power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, never fail to serve relationship and marriage goals. On May 16, 2025, Vicky Kaushal celebrated his 37th birthday. His wife, Katrina Kaif, took to social media to wish her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

She also shared a candid photo from their intimate celebration, a half-faced selfie of the two smiling ear-to-ear, with Katrina hugging Vicky. She captioned the post, "Happy Vicky Day."

However, shortly after she shared the picture, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that Katrina's lips appeared swollen, speculating that her lip fillers were noticeable. Some even commented that she looked older, with visible fine lines and wrinkles.

Many praised her for confidently flaunting a bare, no-makeup look.

Several other celebrities also took to social media to extend their birthday wishes to the actor.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, "Happy B Vicky," while Kareena Kapoor dropped a red heart and a rainbow emoji. Vicky's younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, reacted to Katrina's post with "Cuties" and a red heart emoji.

Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot on December 9, 2021, have consistently been in the spotlight for their relationship.

Back in 2019, Katrina expressed on Koffee With Karan that she would like to work with Vicky Kaushal. Later, when Vicky appeared on the show alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, host Karan Johar informed him about Katrina's comment. Vicky responded with a surprised "Really?" before playfully pretending to faint.

The two later shared the stage at an award show, where Vicky jokingly asked Katrina why she didn't marry someone like him. Blushing, Katrina replied that she didn't have the guts to do so. This light-hearted exchange fueled speculation about their relationship, speculation that was confirmed when the couple married in 2021.