Priyanka Chopra was recently in town and didn't miss the chance to catch up with her friends in the city. She visited Katrina Kaif at the latter's Andheri residence in Mumbai. Katrina had shared a post on Instagram recalling their catch up and the many years they've spent together as friends.

Not just Priyanka, Katrina also hosted Alia Bhatt at her place. Her post with Priyanka has received lots of love on the internet as the two are seen playing with makeup.

Katrina plays host to Priyanka

Earlier Alia and Priyanka were spotted at Katrina's residence. After their girls' night in the actress shared a post on Instagram with Priyanka Chopra discussing how they had played with makeup and recalled their days of Kathak training together. In the selfie, the two are seen holding up makeup from Katrina's beauty line. Katrina's caption read, "A little makeup party #kaybeauty @priyankachopra... from our kathak days at Guruji's .... till now it's always a blast with u."

Priyanka and Katrina set friendship goals to take cues from

The picture received a lot of love on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra too reacted to the picture commenting, "That's almost 17 years! Adore u and so proud of u." Katrina responded with a "love u."

While Priyanka and Katrina haven't yet worked together, their friendship seems to be going strong. Many reacted to the picture, blown away by the camaraderie between the actresses. The picture caught the eyes of Anushka Sharma who reacted with a heart emoji.

Recently, Katrina had also come out in support of Priyanka Chopra's outfit which she had worn to the Grammys.