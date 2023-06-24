Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa has been put on indefinite hold. The shooting of the female road trip movie starring the biggest actresses of the industry seems to have hit a roadblock. Film's director and producer, Farhan Akhtar, has reportedly been approached to play the lead in Aamir Khan's Productions' film.

Farhan's new project

The Aamir Khan's Productions' film is going to be a remake of Champions, which in turn was an English remake of the Spanish movie – Campeones. As per reports, Aamir was initially considering Salman Khan to play the role but later moved to Farhan Akhtar to play the part. Now, Farhan might get back to directing Jee Le Zaraa only after finishing the shoot of this remake.

In between all this, there is also the looming question over – Don 3 – for which, the makers are now reportedly planning to rope in Ranveer Singh. Now whether Farhan chooses Don 3 or Jee Le Zaraa after finishing the Aamir Khan Productions' film remains to be seen. Jee Le Zaraa shoot was initially delayed due to Alia Bhatt's pregnancy and her Hollywood debut – Heart of Stone. Katrina is also busy with the shoot and promotions of Merry Christmas and Tiger 3.

Priyanka Chopra was also busy with Citadel and Love Again. "Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date of the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well," a Pinkvilla report says.