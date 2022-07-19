Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in B-Town, however, Katrina has been away from the limelight for quite some time now which has made her fans wonder if the 'Tiger 3' actress is pregnant with her first child.

On Tuesday, the duo was spotted stepping out of the Mumbai airport holding each other's hands as they return from their Maldives holiday. The actress had gone to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday along with her husband. The couple was also joined by Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh.

Both Katrina and Vicky shared many photos and videos from their recent trip where the actress was seen wearing a loose T-shirt which added fuel to the speculations of her being pregnant. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple.

Is Katrina pregnant?

Meanwhile, eminent Bollywood astrologer Sanjay B Jumaani has predicted that Katrina is likely to welcome her first child with Vicky in 2023. He added that Katrina will take two years' sabbatical to look after her baby.

In an interview with TOI, the astrologer said, "She is in her 40th year now and by that, she can deliver this year too. But mostly, it will be next year. She is a No 7 and 2023 adds up to 7. So whatever I am saying is in conjunction with his numbers." Jumaani further said, "Katrina is also likely to keep her career at the backseat for the next two years and focus on her baby."

Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot last year in December in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The very intimate marriage ceremony was attended only by the couple's closest friends and family members. Ironically, the couple had gone to the Maldives for a honeymoon soon after the wedding. So, does this recent visit to their honeymoon spot was to relive those special moments on the occasion of her birthday or something else? Well, let's wait and see if the rumours of Katrina being pregnant turns out to be true.