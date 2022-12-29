One of Bollywood's most loved couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently celebrated Christmas with their family and shared a glimpse of their celebration with their fans. The couple was also joined by their close friends from the industry.

Is Katrina Kaif pregnant?

Katrina shared pictures from their Christmas party on social media that showed the actress along with her husband Vicky, his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and her sister Isabelle Kaif. Katrina looked beautiful in a red-black checkered shirt paired with pants, while Vicky looked quite a dapper in a white T-shirt. The 'Uri' actor was also seen donning a cute red Christmas cap to complete the festive look. Katrina shared another picture with Isabelle Kaif and director Karishma Kohli.

As soon as the 'Tiger 3' actress shared the picture, fans flocked in to post their comments and shower their love on the couple. However, some of the netizens were quick enough to assume that Katrina is pregnant as she posed behind her mother-in-law.

The speculations got even more viral after Neha Dhupia shared a picture from Katrina's Christmas party, wherein the actress was hiding her tummy. Fans also spotted a cute picture of Katrina and Vicky next to the well-decorated Christmas tree. One user said, "Kat looks pregnant?" while another wrote, "I think she is pregnant......????" A third comment read, "family complete". The speculations started when Katrina posed behind her mother-in-law.

However, this is not the first time when fans have speculated about the actress being pregnant. Earlier, during the promotions of 'Phone Bhoot' the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning a casual outfit. She was seen clad in a blue oversized t-shirt and paired it with ripped jeans. As soon as her video from the airport surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time and fans started speculating if she is going to embrace motherhood soon. However, the actress has not responded to these speculations till date.

On the work front

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021. Recently, the couple celebrated their first anniversary together wherein the ladylove jetted off to Ooty to spend time with her husband Vicky Kaushal who was shooting there for 'Sam Bahadur'.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in 'Phone Bhoot' along with Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will be next seen in 'Merry Christmas' and 'Tiger 3'. Katrina also has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. On the other hand, Vicky was last seen in the recently released 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.