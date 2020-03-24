Movies have taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean ideation has stopped too. Incredibly this time can be useful to plan and find new scripts and stories to tell. Many filmmakers have been debating ideas as to movies that can be made.

According to reports Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in a movie directed by Vikas Bahl. The two have not been seen sharing screen space often. The movie will definitely be an interesting watch.

Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif to play father-daughter duo

We've watched both these actors kill it in various genres on the big screen. Imagine what it'll look like if they work together. It seems Vikas Bahl has already imagined it because according to the latest report the two will be seen in his next venture.

The Super 30 director is all set to begin working on his next tentatively titled Deadly. The film is reportedly a slice-of-life comedy. The plot is centred around a funeral. Katrina Kaif was considered for the lead role in the film and apparently she really took a liking to the film. In it, she will portray a multi-layered character on a journey of self-discovery, as she is aiming to push the lid with her acting and foray into more genres.

While work on the film was set to begin in May, the Coronavirus pandemic does add a bit of uncertainty to the plan. Amitabh Bachchan nonetheless has been considered to play Katrina Kaif's father in the film. Reports also suggest that he has shown interest in the film but is yet to sign. With the current scenario putting a damper on things, we're yet to see when the film will go on floors.