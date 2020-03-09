Much before the release of Rohit Shetty 's Sooryavanshi, the director recently got embroiled in a controversy when his viral quote on Katrina Kaif created a stir on social media. He spoke about the three male leads in his film and said Katrina will be neglected in the scene.

And while social media couldn't stop shaming Rohit Shetty for passing sexist remark, Katrina released a statement on her social media where she supported the director saying his quote has been misconstrued and taken out of context.

Her quote read:

'Dear Friends and Well-wishers...

I normally do not comment on media reports or articles...

But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir, has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood...

I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said "No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening", this is not what was said.

I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit Sir said, there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING. Even inspite of that, we still did one more take I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit Sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from Cinema to my character and more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context... Hope you all have a great day.'

Sooryavanshi is slated to release on 24 March 2020. The cop universe stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.