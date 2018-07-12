Katrina Kaif faced an unpleasant situation after a performance at the ongoing Dabangg Tour in the US and Canada. Some Salman Khan fans openly ridiculed the actress, apparently for refusing to click pictures.

A video has come up that shows a lady (behind the camera) booing Katrina when she was leaving the venue after a performance. The fans verbally abused her by saying that she "needs a better attitude".

It all started when the fans started mocking the actress as she was passing by. Hearing the unpleasant words, Katrina turned towards her to explain she was too tired after the performance, but the fans were not ready to accept her words. One of them kept telling her to get a "better attitude", following which Katrina and her security asked the lady to calm down.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress then got busy clicking selfies with some other fans, and then the angry fan left the venue screaming, "we are here for Salman Khan, only Salman Khan".

It is true that celebrities should value their fans, but at the same time, the latter should also realise the kind of stress and hard work the stars endure.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the Dabangg Tour is running successfully with some power-packed performances being displayed by the stars. Apart from Salman and Katrina, the event also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Deva, Guru Randhwa and Maniesh Paul.