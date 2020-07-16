Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the hottest divas of Bollywood who never fails to amaze us with her scintillating looks. Not only she enthrals the audience with her movies and roles but also captivate the screen with her charisma. From doing action sequence to making our foot tap on some of the famous dance numbers of Bollywood, Katrina holds a special place in the hearts of her fans, across the country.

Apart from swooning the leading actors of the B-Town off their feet, Bharat starlet has stolen many hearts over the years with her uber grace and elegance. Even being quarantine with her sister amid the lockdown for the past four months, Katrina managed to keep her followers busy be sharing some refreshing pictures.

Be it western chic avatar or traditional, the Chikni Chameli of Bollywood, who turned 37 today, steals the show when she makes an appearance on and off the screen. On her birthday, let's check out some of the sizzling pictures of the tigress Katrina, that will make your heart skip a beat.

1. Katrina Kaif breezy yet elegant avatar

2. Beauty captured in monochrome

3. Katrina Kaif, a vision in white

4. Katrina Kaif, brighter than the sunshine

5. Katrina Kaif, the boldest and fittest tigress of Bollywood

6. All that shines, might not be gold but Katrina Kaif is a DIAMOND

7. Make way for the hottest sleeping beauty of the tinsel town

8. Kat, killing your Monday blues in style

9. Katrina Kaif as Desi Girl will increase your 'Dhaddkan'

10. Looks like Orange is the new 'HOT'

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan, which garnered a lot of appreciation. Her upcoming cop-drama Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar was supposed to be in March but was delayed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Reportedly, it is now slated to open in theatres on Diwali. Let's hope that we get to see this birthday girl soon on the big screen