Amid coronavirus lockdown, while several movie projects have been kept on hold, some new projects have been announced. The lockdown clearly has not deterred actors and directors from planning ahead.

Ali Abbas Zafar has announced he will be venturing into a new superhero project with Katrina Kaif. The reported budget of the film is Rs 90 crores. It will be interesting to see how this project pans out after Mr India 2 debacle.

Ali Abbas Zafar to make a superhero film with Katrina Kaif

A month or so ago, Ali Abbas Zafar had announced Mr India 2, it led to a whole lot of controversy and backlash. Not just from fans but makers and actors of the film. After going mum about the controversy around the franchise, the director has moved on to other projects. How could he not when Shekhar Kapur decided to sue them over the issue.

Moving on to greener pastures, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios are working on a superhero film with Katrina Kaif as the lead. The director has confirmed the project. There is no doubt Katrina would be the right fit for the role of a superhero, considering she is probably the most ideal candidate in Bollywood at this point. Not just physically but the kind of action she does, few actresses do with that much grace and precision.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina also share some history having worked on three projects together. They had worked on Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat all of which were successful projects. In Tiger Zinda Hai Katrina's action was a major high point in the film which was meant to be a solo show by Salman Khan.

Apart from probably the first woman-centric superhero film, makers and producers aren't playing safe with the budget either. Reports have said that the film will be made on INR 90 crore budget, which is a big deal for any film and even more so for a women-centric action film in Bollywood. Either way, this would be an amazing opportunity for Katrina Kaif to break a glass ceiling.