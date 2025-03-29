The beauty of our Bollywood actresses can give celebs from all over the world a run for their money. From Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan and more; Bollywood has some of the most beautiful faces. But how would our actresses look when they get old? Would they look the same or even better?

If you ever thought about that, a social media user might have the answer for you to take a look at. An Instagram user, Pranav Vijayan, has now shared pictures of how our leading Bollywood actresses would look like when they get old. Let's take a look.

Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor: The Tiger 3 actress is one of the most gorgeous Indian actresses. And the AI generated image clearly shows that age would never be able to make her lose her beauty or diminish it in any other way. Shraddha Kapoor's video clearly shows that the Stree 2 actress would age just like a fine wine.

Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday: Kareena Kapoor is a Bollywood royalty. And the video ascertains the fact the diva would never lose her mesmerizing beauty. The AI generated video also has Ananya Panday's older version. And, one can see how the 'Call Me Bae' actress would look as cute in her old age as she does now.

Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra: Anushka Sharma, who is a mother to two adorable kids, is going to look like a sweet old grandma when she gets old. And when it comes to old age, Priyanka Chopra is not going to lose out on her style or her swag.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone: There's no denying that Deepika Padukone is one of the most graceful and elegant actresses we have in the industry today. And with age, her charisma is only expected to get bigger and better! On the other hand, Alia Bhatt's old age reminds us a lot about her radiant mother, Soni Razdan.