Katie Holmes definitely has brought her A-game in terms of fashion following her recent split Jamie Foxx. The mother-of-one showed off her slender self while going around New York wearing silky black shorts and slouchy boots.

Holmes chose to go monochrome, teaming her black bottoms with a black and white melange knit. She completed her look with a pair of cat-eyed glasses.

On Tuesday, Holmes posted glam shots of her getting ready for an upcoming show, captioning the photos: "Genevieve Herr Joseph Maine thank u both for getting me ready for the beautiful Zimmermann show."

Paparazzi have been getting a good glimpse of the actress on several occasions recently. On Sunday, she was seen sporting a fashionable look in a tight top and trousers. Last week, she was seen strolling the streets of New York in a low-cut red jumper and bright red silk skirt.

Below are some of the looks Holmes has been showing off amid the ongoing New York Fashion Week.

Recently, reports claimed that Holmes and her ex-boyfriend Foxx have been leading separate lives. A report also said that the actress' daughter Suri was also upset following her mother's split. However, these reports could not be confirmed.

Holmes and Foxx managed to maintain a low-key affair for nearly six years. While they were photographed together several times, they never publicly spoke out about their relationship in detail.

Rumours surfaced that Holmes and Foxx drifted apart after the 51-year-old actor was spotted leaving Betsy Bellows with his protégé Sela Vave.