Katie Holmes, who recently called it quits with her boyfriend Jamie Foxx, looked carefree as she stepped out sporting a casual look in New York on Sunday. The mother-of-one looked fashionable in a tight top and trousers.

Photos shared by UK's Daily Mail showed the actress smiling away while walking the streets of the Big Apple. The 40-year-old paired her long-sleeved black top and faux beige leather trousers with high black stiletto booties.

After reports of Holmes and Foxx's split emerged, the actress was seen taking her fashion to the next level, with some gorgeous outfits. Last week, Holmes was seen looking dapper as she strolled the streets of New York in a low-cut red jumper and bright red silk skirt.

On Saturday, Radar Online reported that Holmes and Foxx have moved on following their split that was announced less than a month. A source also said that the two stars were leading their separate lives.

While Holmes was in New York to enjoy the Elie Tahari Spring 2020 Runway Show at the NYFW, Foxx spent his weekend in Toronto as he made an appearance at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival.

Holmes and Foxx maintained a low-key relationship that reportedly lasted for six years before they called it quits last month. While the real reason behind their breakup was not clear, rumours surfaced that there was trouble in paradise after the 51-year-old actor was spotted leaving Betsy Bellows with his protégé Sela Vave, 21.