Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Saturday with her daughter Suri Cruise flaunting the summer shoe trend of big-toe sandals. Holmes' appearance came amid false rumours about Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx becoming friends again following the latter's split.

This weekend, Holmes re-wore a pair of Christian Louboutin mules along with a fuzzy, periwinkle-colored sweater and a brown midi skirt. Her daughter Suri was photographed teaming a pair of brown knee-high boots with a dandelion yellow sweater and a daisy-print skirt.

Recently, the 40-year-old actress has been spotted several times while out in New York City, taking her fashion to a different level. She rocked almost all her outfits, including the casual ones.

Post-breakup, Katie Holmes proves flawless style is the best revenge https://t.co/XuOY5iCRxL pic.twitter.com/VovwYy7UXC — Page Six (@PageSix) September 15, 2019

Holmes seems to be focusing on her career and her daughter following her recent split with Foxx. Reports also claimed that Holmes and her ex-boyfriend have been leading separate lives. Holmes and Foxx are believed to have split after the 51-year-old actor was spotted leaving Betsy Bellows with his protégé Sela Vave. However, these rumours could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile, another false rumour surfaced this weekend involving Holmes and Foxx. According to some reports, Cruise and Foxx are mending their friendship following Foxx's split from Holmes.

"Everyone forgets that the only reason Katie and Jamie know each other is Tom Cruise. Jamie was once great friends with Tom," an unreliable source said. "Jamie has been there literally since day one of Tom and Katie. After Katie and Tom's ugly split, Foxx and Cruise's friendship broke up too... It wasn't pretty, but now Tom and Jamie are mending their broken relationship."

However, there is no truth in these rumours, according to Gossip Cop.