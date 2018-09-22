The Malibu beach pictures of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirmed to their fans that despite several denials, they both are in fact in a serious relationship. Ever since then, several pictures of the new couple have surfaced online and fans cannot wait to see what is the next step in their relationship.

As of now, the Django Unchained movie actor is busy filming his upcoming movie, Just Mercy, in Atlanta. Suri Cruise's mother recently went to Atlanta to meet him. However, an alleged report revealed that the couple is "moving down south" together.

According to Radar Online, both Katie and Jamie secretly had a rendezvous in Atlanta and they both went house hunting as well.

"They looked at three beautiful, expensive mansions in Buckhead. They were all kid-friendly too," the alleged insider revealed.

In addition to this, Katie & Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise, reportedly acts like a big sister to Jamie Foxx's daughter Annalise Bishop. At the same time, over the past few months, even Jamie has grown close to the 12-year-old Suri, claims the report.

"Katie and Jamie both love Atlanta and think it's a good place to raise their daughters and be out of the L.A. spotlight," the insider further added.

Gossip Cop debunked the outlet's claims and stated that the "premises is totally absurd." Furthermore, despite Radar Online's claims, People reported that Katie and Jamie have decided to have "their own separate lives and they aren't trying to join them together."

Apparently, rumours about the private lives of both Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are swirling from the past couple of years. Recently it was claimed that the singer-actor was spotted flirting with a group of girls. The actor, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday with Katie Holmes, treats himself as a single guy. A supposed insider revealed that both Katie and Jamie "fight about it and she'll tell him that she's had enough, but in the end, she always goes back to him."

Despite the claims, the news about their breakup was debunked as Katie and Jamie had a romantic conversation over their FaceTime when the actor was in Miami.