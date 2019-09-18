For weeks, Katie Holmes has been surrounded with rumours that she has taken her fashion game to the next level after her split from Jamie Foxx. The actress has been turning some heads as she has been strolling New York.

On Tuesday, Holmes rocked a floral dress with heels in the Big Apple. She was all smiles in the purple, white and black patterned dress featuring a high-neck and long-sleeves. She completed her look with classic black heels.



The same day, false reports surfaced that Tom Cruise's ex-wife more than $75,000 worth of plastic surgery as "revenge" following her split Foxx. This "untrue" report follows several others that claimed that Holmes was making herself look fashionable to draw Foxx's attention. These reports were debunked.

Holmes and Foxx are believed to have ended their relationship after the 51-year-old actor was spotted leaving Betsy Bellows with his protégé Sela Vave. However, these rumours could not be confirmed.

Since her split, Holmes has been focusing on her career and her daughter Suri.

On Saturday, the actress was seen with her daughter, flaunting the summer shoe trend of big-toe sandals.

There have also been rumours that following the split with Holmes, Foxx has been trying to mend his friendship with Cruise.

"Everyone forgets that the only reason Katie and Jamie know each other is Tom Cruise. Jamie was once great friends with Tom," an unreliable source said. "Jamie has been there literally since day one of Tom and Katie. After Katie and Tom's ugly split, Foxx and Cruise's friendship broke up too... It wasn't pretty, but now Tom and Jamie are mending their broken relationship."

However, there is no truth in these rumours, according to Gossip Cop.