Katie Holmes, who recently split with her boyfriend Jamie Foxx, was spotted with a mystery man in Milan on Thursday. Holmes was in the city to attend the Spring 2020 fashion show for Fendi.

The 40-year-old was seen smiling while being accompanied by the man, whose identity was not revealed. She was pictured while leaving the star-studded show where Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber all sported braless outfits while walking the runway.

Previously, the actress was in New York City and was pictured several times. Her style during her NYC outing gave rise to speculation that the mother of one stepped up her fashion following her split. However, these claims were untrue.

On Thursday, Holmes wore head-to-toe Fendi for the occasion, rocking a stunning embroidered FF calligraphy print skirt and top. She wore a fitted red blazer with leather trim over the gorgeous outfit.

Holmes and Foxx ended their six-year romance, which they mostly kept a secret. It was rumoured that they split after the 51-year-old actor was spotted leaving Betsy Bellows with his protégé Sela Vave.

"Jamie is the life of the party everywhere he goes. He always wants to be out and about and having fun," a source told Hollywood Life in August. "Katie is more reserved, and prefers to stay home instead of going to parties and events. Sure, she'll go out to restaurants and enjoys nights out like that, but Jamie wants to be in the DJ in Vegas."

However, these rumours could not be confirmed.

There have also been rumours that following the split with Holmes, Foxx has been trying to mend his friendship with Cruise.

"Everyone forgets that the only reason Katie and Jamie know each other is Tom Cruise. Jamie was once great friends with Tom," an unreliable source said. "Jamie has been there literally since day one of Tom and Katie. After Katie and Tom's ugly split, Foxx and Cruise's friendship broke up too... It wasn't pretty, but now Tom and Jamie are mending their broken relationship."

However, there is no truth in these rumours as well.