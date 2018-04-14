Fukrey actress Richa Chadha seems to be someone who does not take lightly the distasteful trolls against her on social media. A bold person with a really great sense of humor, Chadha often expresses her opinion about whatever is happening in the society.

Recently, she tweeted about the brutal gangrape of an 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir that shook the country. Many Bollywood celebs have been voicing their opinion about it on social media platforms. Chadha shared her views about the case on Twitter.

In a strongly worded tweet, she said that the BJP MLAs were making a mockery of the Modi government's #BetiBachao (save girl child) slogan by taking sides with the accused in the Kathua rape case.

Dear govt,plz change #BetiBachao to #BetiHumHiSeBachao.Your MLAs are making a mockery of your slogan.A victims father is killed in jail?Don’t claim to be #Hindu.You don’t view women as Goddess forms,so end this hypocrisy NOW! #JusticeForAshifa #VarnikaKundu pic.twitter.com/rpA2dPH5eP — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 10, 2018

जो खुद चड्ढी उतारने के लिए हर फिल्म में दिखती है वो चरित्र का ज्ञान बाँट रही है — Rampat Haramai (@HaramaiRampat) April 10, 2018

LET THE WORLD KNOW WE DEFEND OUR RAPISTS,we commit atrocities in places of worship and desecrate the Flag. Thank God international press isn’t for sale.Hopefully bad PR may get the administration to act?Also,a woman as a CM is such a poor joke @mehbooba.Aisi bhi kya alliance ? https://t.co/mGEOfZjxzy — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

The post caught the attention of the trolls who started accusing her of making the matter political.

Ur point And the fact is absolutely correct.



Even I do condemn these acts..

But this Allaince word Shows something ulterior...



ARE U ALSO POLITICISING MATTERS IN THE NAME OF CRIMES

Well do clear my thoughts..? — PeN (@PeN_CIL_WritEs) April 12, 2018

Let's use this handle to display what a paid trolls looks like -

No real name



No real photo for a dp



Do what they accuse you of- (in this case politicising the matter/bias)



New handle, scanty followers.

At least this person admits that s/he is unemployed. #EpicFail https://t.co/xy8WBLhjQf — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

Tu khud hi paison ke liye naachati gaati hai. Doosaron ko kya morality sikha rahi hai. Chali ja Pakistan. We don’t need anti nationals like you here anyway. — Harshwardhan (@W_harsh_) April 12, 2018

How do u know its a paid troll richa ji??? One doubt is also there to ask u.... How many times have u done paid trolls??? — Michael Joseph (@Michael23131231) April 12, 2018

Zero times cuz I’m Rich’a and not for sale.?Also poor grammar/spelling is a giveaway.But u,ALREADY know that-Michael123456,with 2 followers,no DP? I heard it’s as low as ₹10 per tweet? Send me your account deets,I’ll reimburse u for the time u spend growing a spine #paidtroll — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

Hahaha...u compltly naild it Richa..well said..

Problm wd sch paid trollrs z dt dey can abuse evn deir parents if dey get paid 4 it. — kumar (@beinggovinda) April 13, 2018

Savage! Lol — Harsh Sharma (@harshsharma190) April 12, 2018

Slayed!! ?????? Much love and yeassssssss ure Rich'a and rich in heart, knowledge and kindness too♥ love always. #MakeTwitterSafeAgain #SayNoToCyberCrime — H I N A 's ❄ B A K E R Y (@iPGaur) April 12, 2018

This is not the first time this has happened. Chadha had been trolled many a time and each time, she shut the trolls up with sharp replies.

The actress tweeted: "#YoTrollSoSanskari he be lecturing me on Chaddis and be posting legit porn. This one REALLY cracked me up (Sic). "

The person who made a really cheap remark against her got the reply he deserved.