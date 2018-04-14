Richa Chadha
Fukrey actress Richa Chadha seems to be someone who does not take lightly the distasteful trolls against her on social media. A bold person with a really great sense of humor, Chadha often expresses her opinion about whatever is happening in the society. 

Recently, she tweeted about the brutal gangrape of an 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir that shook the country. Many Bollywood celebs have been voicing their opinion about it on social media platforms. Chadha shared her views about the case on Twitter.

In a strongly worded tweet, she said that the BJP MLAs were making a mockery of the Modi government's #BetiBachao (save girl child) slogan by taking sides with the accused in the Kathua rape case.

The post caught the attention of the trolls who started accusing her of making the matter political.

This is not the first time this has happened. Chadha had been trolled many a time and each time, she shut the trolls up with sharp replies.  

The actress tweeted: "#YoTrollSoSanskari he be lecturing me on Chaddis and be posting legit porn. This one REALLY cracked me up (Sic). "

The person who made a really cheap remark against her got the reply he deserved.