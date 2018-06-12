'If you've got it, flaunt it' seems to be the mantra Kate Upton adopted for her 26th birthday celebrations. The supermodel, who is known to have one of the best bodies, decided to gift her fans a racy picture to mark her birthday.

The stunning model, who turned 26 on June 10, decided to go topless to celebrate it. The Layover star flaunted massive side-boob in a video to show off her 'birthday suit.'

Setting Instagram on fire, Kate chose to share a Boomerang video of herself flaunting her bare back, her assets, and her curvy figure. She put on a red cap with the text 'wild ones' printed on it. She faced a picturesque beach while the camera captured her voluptuous figure.

An excited Kate was in complete celebrations mood as she was seen with a glass of alcohol in her hand. She captioned the video: "Put on my birthday suit to thank you for the birthday wishes! #wildone #26 #iknowyouwannaseemenakeynakeynaked" making a reference to Rihanna's hit song Wild Ones.

Her sizzling video comes soon after she shared a picture of herself wearing nothing but lingerie and a blue unbuttoned shirt. She captioned that photo informing fans that she's having the best birthday week.

Kate rang in her birthday just a few days after making the cover of Maxim's Hot 100. The American beauty set some pulse racing when she flaunted her ample assets on the cover and for several shots in the magazine.

Having the best birthday week ??? A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jun 11, 2018 at 3:46pm PDT

Other models, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Bella and Gigi Hadid, were featured in the magazine. Upton was voted number one on Maxim's Hot 100 for 2018.

Speaking to People magazine, the model revealed that people weren't going gaga over her body when she started off.

"I got my first cover when I was 19. After my first cover, critics were discussing whether I was fat or not. I had this huge moment in my career and they were tearing it apart. I have to thank the people who did that because it really made me sit back and find out who I was and what meant something to me, and how I thought about my body. At 19, I wasn't thinking about that. I sat there answering all these questions I had about my body because I really didn't know," she said.

