There may still be some tension between the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. And it was on display at the christening of baby Archie.

Kate Middleton appeared "ready to flee" in the official picture from Archie Harrison's private christening, according to an expert. A photograph released by the palace showed new parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry holding baby Archie surrounded by The Royal Family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The image in question shows a Royal Family with nothing to hide. However, body language expert Judi James told MailOnline that Kate looked "ready to flee" in the image. Ms. James also described Prince William as looking like he was in "nightclub bouncer mode".

Ms. James said Kate's "ready to flee" pose could show awkwardness or a desire to not "upstage" Harry and Meghan. The expert might be reading a little too much into a pose, but there have been reports of an alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan's decision regarding the godparents for baby Archie may not have helped things either. Ms. James added: "With a very relaxed and jolly-looking Camilla down one end of this pose, Kate sits at the other looking oddly self-diminished and prim, with her arms pulled into her torso and a part-smile on her face.

She also said that given all the rift rumours, the rather 'ready to flee' tension in Kate's pose could be seen as awkwardness but it could also show a desire to lower her own status signals and not upstage the happy couple, which is a very nice gesture on her part. We hope Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are able to put aside their differences and work together.