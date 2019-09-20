Kate Middleton, who has recently been surrounded with rumours that she is pregnant with her fourth child, stunned in a floral dress while unveiling the winner of Blue Peter's Royal Garden Competition on Thursday evening.

The Duchess of Cambridge was stunned to see the creation of an enormous butterfly sculpture made from wood and recycled metal. The sculpture, which was the winner of the competition, was made by 12-year-old Jessica.

The competition was launched by Kate in June asking Blue Peter viewers to design a sculpture featuring natural materials for the garden she designed for the Chelsea Flower Show.

Photos shared on the royalty's social media account showed Kate looking radiant as she spoke to the winner and runners up.

The Duchess of Cambridge joined @CBBC’s #BluePeter to unveil the winner of their Royal Garden Competition ? at @RHSWisley – congratulations Jessica on your winning design! ? pic.twitter.com/qTW0sFfE89 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2019

Rumours about Kate's fourth pregnancy has been making the rounds for the last few days, and recently a royal expert said that she believes that Kate and Prince William are planning to announce the big news. While the royal family has not addressed the rumours, royal expert Aranzazu Santos López believes she has found two clues that suggest Kate is pregnant again.

López said that Kate's new look during Charlotte's first day of school was a clue that supported the theory.

"What are those clues? Look at these recent images of the return to school day. Look at Kate's hair. It has a different air. Highlights or new color, we don't know yet, but it's lighter, like a dark blonde. Every time the Duchess of Cambridge changes her look, she announces that she is pregnant within a few days," she said.

López also believes Kate's schedule is another sign that the duchess could be pregnant again. William and Kate are currently parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"And I have another clue. Kate's agenda is locked. She will take time off, which could mean she is pregnant, considering that her previous pregnancies have been complicated," the commentator said. "We have to wait, but we would certainly love to confirm that she is pregnant again."

However, Kate is not pregnant and her recent appearances in no way hint at pregnancy or a baby bump.

Earlier on Thursday, Kate visited the Sunshine House Children and Young People's Health and Development Centre, where she met with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership team. The duchess was seen wearing a navy blouse with polka dots and high-waisted pants.