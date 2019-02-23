The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a very special relationship, but there is one key thing about it that the public does not see, according to relationship expert Jo Hemmings. We have to say, the observation seems obvious but is also a little surprising since Kate and William are not into displays of fun.

Behavioural Psychologist Ms. Hemmings said on the Royal Box Kate and William have more "fun" than might be obvious to observers. She said: "It's a very respectful relationship. There's a lot of fun in it, but we don't always see the fun."

Hemmings added that Kate already comes off like a Queen whilst married to the second-in-line to the throne.

She pointed out that the Cambridges are not very tactile in public, but seem to look at each other in a loving way.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry however have a "passionate" and "intimate relationship."

The dating expert said she believes both couples have fun.

She said: "Often Kate is teasing him, he takes it on the chin.

"She's adapted to that regal pre-Queen role already.

"They're not particularly tactile, but there's that look.

"They just seem genuinely happy together."

Ms. Hemmings was apparently discussing their relationship with Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, historian Kate Williams and Royal Box presenter Kate Thornton. The observation went further with Ms. Hemmings claiming that Prince William apparently enjoyed more privacy in his romantic life than his brother, because he met his future wife at university and there was a media ban on the boys during their education. Okay, so Kate Middleton and Prince William like to have fun too. Always good to know that even Royals like to have fun.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dominated the media with their baby and Meghan just had a baby shower in New York City which looked like a lot of fun. And now that they are in the same family, maybe Meghan and Kate will rub off on each other and they'll both have fun.