As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare to move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor and also for the arrival of their royal baby, royal biographers reflect upon the time when Kate and William moved out of Kensington Palace.

The royal siblings, who have been staying close to each other in the grounds of Kensington, will now stay away. The brothers had previously split when, as a wedding present, the Queen gave Prince William and Kate Middleton the Anmer Hall in Norfolk that was near the monarch's Sandringham estate. Apparently, at that point of time, Prince Harry was left feeling "'bitter" and "lonely" as has been pointed out by Katie Nicholl.

In her 2017 biography "Harry: Life, Loss and Love", Nicholl reflects the time when Harry sorely missed his brother. She explains, "At the time, Harry was living in Nottingham Cottage, William and Kate's former starter home at Kensington Palace." And before Prince George's birth "the trio lived across the courtyard from each other and Harry was often at Nott Cott, as it was affectionately known."

Harry and Meghan will move out of Nottingham Cottage and set up home in Windsor. While Kate and William will continue staying in Apartment 1A of Kensington Palace.

The author also reflects how Harry had "become very close to Kate, who helped to fill some of the emotional voids in his life."

Nicholl further writes that "Harry would often suffer really bad spells of loneliness. He was prone to bouts of feeling very low."

Harry was very close to his brother he was even happy about her marriage but, after he moved out, "he missed their friendship and at points, he was very, very bitter about it." He used to say, "'William's got so boring" when in fact William was living the life that any normal royal people would do and even Prince Harry himself would do.

But as Nicholl puts it, "I think he was worried he was going to be left on the shelf. He told me he hated being alone, especially on Sunday nights."