Things between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been tense, to say the least. The Royals have somehow managed to avoid each other and go on their own merry way.

But it looks like Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to distance themselves from Meghan and Harry even further. Reportedly, the couple Cambridge have removed all mention of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their charity, documents published have revealed.

It marks the latest instance of the couple's officially splitting their responsibilities, amid ongoing rumours of a full-blown royal feud. Documents released by Companies House showed all mention of Meghan and Harry have been removed from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's charity. Previously known as the Royal Foundation of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge & Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it is now known simply as The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The 'Change of Name' form was published, adding more fuel to rumours of an escalating split.

The move comes on the heels of Kate Middleton and Prince William travelling commercial, when much was being made about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelling private after going on about their concern for the environment.

However, the Palace claims that the name change was an administrative necessity and nowt signs of any feud. The fact that the Palace had to clarify things at all makes us wonder. The couples Cambridge and Sussex may well be going their separate ways, but we hope that they do so without any hard feelings, because the Royal Family cannot afford to have two of its heirs butting heads with each other.