Putting an end to all the speculations and conspiracy theories around her disappearance, Kate Middleton has revealed that she is being treated for cancer. Kate, who has been absent from the media glare for the last few months, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy. Britain's Princess of Wales looked weak and frail in a new video message released by the Kensington Palace.

Cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton revealed that she underwent a major abdominal surgery in January but only to realise that cancer had made its way to her body. She added being on the early stages of chemotherapy. The royalty further mentioned that Prince William has been by her side and they are managing it as privately as possible for the sake of their young kids.

Sake of young family

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family... It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she further said.

Rishi Sunak, Blake Lively react

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished her a speedy recovery. "In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family," he said.

Blake Lively, who had made a comment on Kate's disappearance, has now taken to social media and apologised. "I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'Photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always," she wrote.