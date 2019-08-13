Kate Middleton may have landed in some hot water with her escapades at Balmoral. Reportedly, the Duchess of Cambridge drew the condemnation of animal rights charities when she was spotted taking part in an "absolutely appalling" and "cruel" pastime with the Royal Family at Balmoral.

However, reportedly the incident in question happened in 2007. Kate reportedly faced sharp criticism when she was pictured learning how to hunt and shoot deer. The future Duchess was taught to deer stalk on the royal estate by Prince Charles. The pastime is apparently dear to Prince William, who learned at the knee of his grandfather Prince Philip.

Of course, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) had something to say about it. A spokesman for the organization said: "It is shocking and abhorrent that she is engaging in blood sports....."Kate is obviously trying to endear herself to the Royal Family and her decision will do her no favours whatsoever."

It looks like Kate Middleton may try to avoid a similar controversy this time around. However, the Duchess of Cambridge may not be all that eager to visit Balmoral this year. Royal commentators have speculated that this may be because Kate is trying to avoid Meghan Markle after Prince Harry's comments about children.

Meghan Markle drew a lot of criticism when it was announced that she would guest edit the September issue of Vogue. Royal observers and fans weren't pleased with her decision. The criticism only grew when Prince Harry's comments on having only two children came to light. Prince Harry was speaking to Dr. Jane Goodall about the environment and how he intends to protect it by having no more than two children. The comments could be perceived as an insult against his brother Prince William. We hope that the alleged feud between the couples Sussex and Cambridge doesn't flare up again.