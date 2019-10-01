Modelling is said to be as one of the aesthetic industry. People into this are fond of beauty and elegance. One of the leading model with admiring persona is Kate Alexeeva.

Kate Alexeeva is a 24 year old successfull international model. She started with her modeling career when she was 15 years old and the fashion industry took her heart then. For 10 years she was putting all her strength to create something beautifull, that would inspire people. As being a brand influencer she would like to share her experience with the world, about products what she like and social media is the best platform to do it.

She has Worked with genius people like photographs, designers, artists, who can create breathtaking piece of art. For now, the year 2019, her biggest goal is to win Miss Grand International 2019 and spend a year on charity works connected with fighting against war and violence all over the world. In later future she is planning to expand and elevate her modeling carrer, as well as building an IT start up company. As an active social media user having more than 59k followers on Instagram where she influences people about vogue and lifestyle.

Her prepossessing personality and rich thoughts made her one of the favorable models of the time. Thus, we wish her all the best for future.

