Kasturi Shankar has taken on Vijay TV accusing it of not clearing her dues for participating in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She took Twitter to put out her anguish against the channel.

"No words to thank @vijaytelevision who have withheld my payment for over a year. நான் பிக் பாஸ் நிகழ்ச்சியில கலந்துக்கிட்டதே manumission குழந்தைகளோட ஆப்பரேஷன் செலவுக்காகத்தான். I never believed any of your fake promises, but even I didnt expect this.[sic]," she wrote.

Kasturi Shankar had entered the show as a wild card entrant to Bigg Boss

Tamil 4. She could only survive in the reality show for a few weeks. However, the rumours had claimed that she was paid a bomb for her stay in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

She had largely garnered negative response in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 which was won by Mugen Rao, while Sandy Master ended up in second place.

Meanwhile, the countdown for the launch of the fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is on. It will go on air from 4 October. Going by the reports, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Rio Raj, Aajeedh, Vel Murugan, Anu Mohan, Jithan Ramesh, Rekha, Suresh, Aari, Gabriella, Sanam Shetty, VJ Archana, Aranthangi Nisha, Balaji Murugadoss, and model Somashekhar are the contestants who are said to be entering the house.