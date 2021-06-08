Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2 has been getting highly positive reviews from celebrities. The content and the performance have been hailed although the Tamil film fraternity and audience have given a thumbs down for projecting The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in a negative light.

Kasturi's Tweet

Now, senior actress and former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Kasturi Shankar has given a thumbs down to the movie. She has shared her views about the web series on Twitter.

She tweeted,"Because of all the brouhaha , I started watching #FamilyMan2. First twenty five minutes taken up by a poorly cast portrayal of the Eelam Sri Lankan conflict and a family dinner scene where everybody eats really weirdly. If not for the controversy, I wouldn't watch on. Yawn. [sic]"

However, a netizen pointed out to her that the family dinner scene would be understood only if she had watched the first season. "Hi mam. Actually the family dinner scene has hidden humor, which can be understood only if you watch the first season. Most of the one-liners will be hilarious when u watch the first season and then continue with season 2, [sic]" she wrote.

Responding to her follower's tweet, the former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant commented, "Yeah I think I need to have context. That said, they all ate weirdly. Didn't look natural. Seemed like they were eating their fingers.[sic]"

Another user asked her to give her feedback only after watching a couple of episodes as sharing her views just after watching an episode would be an injustice to the web series. "Try to watch few episodes and then give your comments, as an actress, I hope you will agree with 25 minutes you will not be able to rate it. [sic]" the user said.

Interestingly, she agreed with the user's view. Kasturi tweeted, "Agreed. But beginning is taking its time. [sic]"

Celebs Hail The Family Man 2

Bhumi Pednekar appreciated the series and Samantha on Instagram as she wrote, "I just finished #FamilyMan2 & I wish I could be part of it because it is's Brilliant, Too Good & just beyond @rajanddk @bajpayee.manoj sir shri is all wit, guts & glory

@samantharuthprabhuoff1 rajiwas a performance worth envy. So powerful. One of the best ever. Killed it. @ashleshathaakur you've done magic #Priyamani @sharibhashmi @sharadkelkari @hindujasunny @shreyadhan13 the entire cast and crew

Every performance on point. The action, drama, comedy, thrill, writing @primevideoin. [sic]"

Samantha's good friend Rakul Preet Singh too praised the content and posted, "@samantharuthprabhuoff1 take a bow!! Your performance has made me fall in love with you again. Sooooo proud and sooo happy for you #familyman2 [sic]"