Kashmir's Arhan Bagati honored in Hindustan Times 30 Under 30 for social impact

Kashmiri public policy scholar and social innovator Arhan Bagati has been named among Hindustan Times' 30 Under 30 Social Impact Leaders, marking a significant recognition of his work in grassroots development, education, and para-sports advocacy.

Bagati, currently pursuing a Master's in Public Policy at Harvard University, was honored for his leadership in KYARI (Kashmir's Yumberzal Applied Research Institute)—a pioneering initiative addressing education, sustainability, and women's empowerment in Jammu & Kashmir. He also played a crucial role in promoting para-athletics as India's youngest Deputy Chef de Mission at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The award was presented at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, on February 21, 2025, where Bagati's mother, Anubha Bagati, accepted the accolade on his behalf due to his academic commitments in the US. Expressing her pride, she said, "Arhan's work is deeply tied to our Kashmiri heritage. This honor reflects his passion for empowering marginalized communities."

Beyond KYARI, Bagati has worked extensively on youth-focused initiatives, including campaigns addressing drug abuse in Kashmir and advocating for tribal pastoralists. As the Awareness and Impact Ambassador for the Paralympic Committee of India, he has spearheaded inclusivity projects like LetsEnable.com, ensuring better training and accessibility for Indian para-athletes.

Speaking about the recognition, Bagati stated, "This award strengthens my resolve to amplify Kashmir's voice globally. Through KYARI and policy advocacy, I hope to create sustainable opportunities for our youth while preserving our cultural identity."

His recent presence at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where he supported Team India, further highlights his commitment to fostering change. As a rising leader, Bagati's journey is an inspiration for young changemakers across the country.