In the month of January, security forces have eliminated as many as 21 terrorists in eleven encounters in different parts of Kashmir Valley. Out of 21 terrorists killed by security forces, eight were Pakistani nationals.

Successful operations conducted by the security forces to eliminate dreaded terrorists were based on authentic inputs provided by the locals of Kashmir Valley.

Highly placed sources said that after forces have mounted pressure on terrorists active in Kashmir Valley, locals are coming forward to share information about the movement of terrorists in their respective areas.

After two successful operations on Saturday in which five terrorists were eliminated without any collateral damage, Major General Prashant Srivastava, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's south Kashmir-based counter-insurgency Victor Force, said that encounters were conducted on the basis of human intelligence.

GOC Victor Force said the Pulwama operation was not an isolated one but a part of a series of human intelligence-based operations that have been undertaken in the jurisdiction of the Army's 15 Corps in the past few months.

As reported earlier, self-styled commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit Zahid Wani along with three other terrorists including a Pakistani, were killed in the Pulwama encounter.

Frequent anti-terror operations launched on human intelligence

During the meeting of the Core-Group of security forces on January 21, it was mentioned that frequent operations against terrorists are launched on the basis of human intelligence. The Core-Group admitted that human intelligence has helped forces to reduce collateral damage during operations.

The local support in anti-terrorist operations is seen as crucial and terrorist activities have reduced in the year 2021 as forces received support from locals.

On January 21, the top security officials discussed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. The Core-Group said that the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) has improved the security situation along the LoC but warned that the intelligence inputs of terror launch pads and training activities in Pakistan indicate the need to be alert.

Locals giving information about the presence of terrorists

Sources said that fed up with the unabated bloodshed and destruction in Kashmir Valley, locals are giving information to security forces about the presence of terrorists in their respective areas.

It is all due to authentic information of the locals that forces eliminated dreaded terrorists within no time. Hardcore Pakistani terrorist and mastermind of the Pulwama terror attack Abu Saifullah alias "Lamboo" was killed within five minutes with the help of authentic information by locals.

"Lamboo" a self-styled commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit, along with another terrorist was killed in the encounter, which lasted for not more than five minutes and was completed without any collateral damage.

He was the nephew of the chief of JeM, Masood Azhar, who was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations in May 2019.