After affixing two tricolors at the main gate of the office of separatist All-Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) last year, businessman-turned-social activist Sandeep Mawa on Tuesday installed the national flag on the office door of the banned outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in the downtown of the Srinagar city of the Union Territory. Notably, downtown Srinagar city was once considered a stronghold of separatist and terror groups.

From his social media account, Sandeep Pawa, a Kashmiri Pandit activist, shared videos of affixing the national flag on the door of the office of the banned JKLF along with one of his Kashmiri Muslim friends.

Shouting patriotic slogans, Mawa, who has been on the radar of terrorists, affixed the Tricolour on the main door of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front's (JKLF) office in the Bohri Kadal locality of the downtown of Srinagar city.

"All Kashmiris are against terrorism. We will not allow terror groups to spoil the future of our younger generations", Mawa told media persons. He said that aim of affixing the national flag on the door of the office of the JKLF was to give a befitting reply to the terror outfit, which was involved in killing innocent people.

He further said that terrorists of JKLF Maqbool Bhat, Yasin Malik, and Bitta Karate have killed innocent people and they were responsible for bloodshed and destruction in the Kashmir Valley. Mawa said Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits will together make a new Jammu and Kashmir where development and progress will take place on the path of peace.

JKLF already banned under UAPA

The Union Home Ministry has already banned the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), led by Muhammad Yasin Malik, under the unlawful activities (prevention), Act 1967 in March 2019 after the infamous Pulwama terror attack.

As per the notification—number 1403 (E) issued on March 22, 2019—the central government is "of the opinion that the said organization is involved in anti-national and subversive activities and is in close touch with terror outfits and is supporting extremism in the state".

"Central Government in its pursuit of strong action against terrorism, has today declared JKLF (Yasin faction) as an unlawful association under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Central Government has followed the policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against terrorism and has acted strongly against terrorists. Securities Forces have been given a free hand to deal with terrorism," the Union home ministry said in a statement.

Earlier Mawa affixed national flags on the Hurriyat office

In August 2022, Sandeep Mawa on Wednesday affixed two national flags on the gate of the Hurriyat Conference office in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar. Accompanied by some persons Mawa, fixed the national flags on the main gate of the office of the Hurriyat Conference, an amalgam of various separatist parties in Kashmir.