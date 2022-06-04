Kashmir cleric is slapped with Public Safety Act (PSA) for justifying the gruesome killing of female TV artist and famous singer Ambreen Bhat. He was also charged with spreading hate among different sections of society through social media. The cleric was sent to Kot-Bhalwal jail of Jammu after he was booked under PSA.

Although the cleric Mohammed Irfan Bhat was arrested within hours after his highly controversial video went viral on social media last week, he was slapped with PSA on Saturday.

"Acting tough against the anti-social elements, police in Bugam booked a hatemonger under Public Safety Act for spreading hate and justifying the killing of a lady artiste by uploading a video on social media", police said.

A hate-monger identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat son of Mohammad Maqbool Bhat resident of Takiya Wagoora Kreeri Baramulla has been booked under PSA by Budgam police for recording and uploading a video spreading hate and justifying the killing of an artiste.

Cleric justifies the killing of Ambreen Bhat

Within hours after the killing of Ambreen Bhat, the accused had posted a highly controversial video on social media. In the video, the cleric has accused the TV actress of spreading "immodesty".

The Police took cognizance of the issue and booked the cleric under the PSA which allows the state to detain a person for a period of up to two years.

"The act of uploading such hateful video, justifying the killing of artiste Ambreen Bhat on YouTube channel has not only caused alarm and fear amongst the class of people performing art, singing, dancing etc. but also the families associated with them", police said.

Moreover, this act also amounts to supporting terrorist act, and such videos tend to make more people vulnerable to such attacks.

Accordingly, the person involved in spreading hate and venom on the social media site has been detained and lodged in Kot Balwal Jail Jammu.

Police once again advise the social media users not to get involved in such filthy acts and avoid falling prey to such an anti-social and anti-national agenda. Community members are requested to share any such information with Police so that legal action under law shall be taken against such anti-social/anti-national elements.

Noted female artist killed by newly recruited terrorists to obey Lashkar commander's order

As reported earlier, Ambreen Bhat, the breadwinner of a poor family, was killed by two newly recruited terrorists of LeT just to follow the order of their self-styled "commander" Lateef.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said that two newly recruited terrorists namely Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora, Budgam, and Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora Pulwama were involved in the killing of Ambreen Bhat.

They killed the female artist under the direction of LeT commander Lateef. Both the terrorists were eliminated during the Awantipora encounter two days after the killing on May 25.