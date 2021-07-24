In yet another tragedy, terrorists shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday night, officials said. Police said the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a civilian identified as Javeed Ahmad Malik near his house at Larugam Tral, Awantipora. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The area has been cordoned off. Search is going on to nab the terrorists," a police officer said.

The terrorists stormed inside the residence of Malik, who was working as a peon at a government school and shot him dead. Soon after the incident, security forces were rushed to the spot.

J&K LG condemns attack

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack that took place on Friday and assured justice.

"I strongly condemn terror attack on civilian Javaid Ahmed Malik by terrorists at Lurgam,Tral.The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity & perpetrators of this cowardly act shall be brought to justice. My condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief," Sinha wrote in a tweet.