Drone carrying 5kg IED shot down in J&K

In yet another tragedy, terrorists shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday night, officials said. Police said the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a civilian identified as Javeed Ahmad Malik near his house at Larugam Tral, Awantipora. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

"The area has been cordoned off. Search is going on to nab the terrorists," a police officer said.

The terrorists stormed inside the residence of Malik, who was working as a peon at a government school and shot him dead. Soon after the incident, security forces were rushed to the spot.

J&K LG condemns attack

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack that took place on Friday and assured justice.

Manoj Sinha, LG J&K

"I strongly condemn terror attack on civilian Javaid Ahmed Malik by terrorists at Lurgam,Tral.The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity & perpetrators of this cowardly act shall be brought to justice. My condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief," Sinha wrote in a tweet.

