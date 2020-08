As Jammu is reeling under flash floods for a past few days, flood alert was sounded in North Kashmir's Sopore.

J&K administration asked beat officers to remain Vigilant and have an advance inspection of their jurisdiction especially vulnerable spots.

Moderate rain will continue for the next 12 hours: MeT Dept

According to MeT dept reports, moderate rain will continue for the next 12 hours in Jammu and Kashmir and weather will be improved from 28th August afternoon.

(To be updated)