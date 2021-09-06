Within hours after Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti accused the J&K administration of showing disrespect to the body of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Kashmir police on Monday posted nine videos to counter such allegations.

Kashmir zone police posted nine videos on its official Twitter handle to counter 'wild' allegations of Mirwaiz and Mehbooba Mufti.

In these videos, it was seen that Syed Ali Shah Geelani was given a proper bath as per Islamic tradition. In these videos, the body of Geelani was given respect as per Islamic tradition. His family members were seen performing all traditions and rituals as per last rites. Two videos are posted from the graveyard where Syed Ali Shah Geelani was seen buried as per Islamic rituals.

Mirwaiz, Mehbooba oppose FIR against Geelani's family

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday accused the J&K administration of showing disrespect towards the body of Geelani, who died on September 1 in Srinagar at the age of 92.

She said Geelani's death had induced a deep sense of grief and pain among his followers and also those who disagreed with him. The former Chief Minister said booking Geelani's family under the UAPA "shows the Centre's deep-rooted paranoia and ruthlessness."

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement, also condemned the police move to lodge an FIR against the family of Geelani. He said the authorities are now harassing the family with FIRs and threats of arrests.

Restrictions eased in Valley

Meanwhile, restrictions, which were imposed after the death of Geelani, were eased in Kashmir Valley on Monday. Forces continued to remain deployed in highly sensitive areas.

There were no restrictions on the movement of people in the Valley, but barricades continue to remain in place along the roads at several areas, especially those leading to Geelani's residence at Hyderpora.

The traffic movement of public transport increased across the Valley and shops remained open in some areas of the city as well as in other parts of the Valley. However, Security forces were deployed in strength in the city and elsewhere to maintain law and order.

While voice calling and fixed-line internet services across all operators were restored on Friday night after remaining suspended for two days, mobile internet services remained suspended.

