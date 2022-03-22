Amid severe criticism from BJP for imposing section 144 in Kota district in view of the screening of move 'The Kashmir Files', the district administration on Tuesday issued a clarification stating that there are no restrictions on the watching or screening of the film.

District Collector and Magistrate Kota clarified that the restrictions are only applicable for any kind of gatherings or protests.

Modifying the earlier order issued on Monday, the District Collector and Magistrate clarified that restrictions are not imposed on watching or screening the movie "The Kashmir Files".

"Section 144 has been imposed only on dharnas and demonstrations. The propaganda of imposition of Section 144 on The Kashmir Files went wrong" the order added.

Earlier authorities imposed Section 144 in Kota

On Monday, authorities in the Kota district of Rajasthan have imposed Section 144 in the city from March 22 to April 21 in order to maintain law and order.

"Section 144 will be imposed in Kota from tomorrow, March 22, till April 21, in view of maintaining law & order with the screening of 'The Kashmir Files'," read the earlier order issued on April 22.

According to the order, there should be no crowd gathering to watch the movie. The upcoming festival in the district should be conducted in a ceremonial manner and people should not take baths in rivers, including canals.

BJP attacks Govt for imposing restrictions

Quoting some local BJP leaders, newspapers of Rajasthan reported that restrictions have been imposed to ban 'Chandi March'. "A huge 'Chandi march' will be held in the Kota North assembly constituency, therefore, Section 144 was imposed, and 'The Kashmir Files' is just an excuse", reports said while quoting a local BJP leader.